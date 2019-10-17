|
Wayne Robert Schafer Jr., age 2 of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on October 8, 2019.
He was born at Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte on September 15, 2017 to Wayne Robert Schafer Sr. and Kimberly Ann McNamara (Martin). Wayne lit up everyone's world. He loved to wear his daddy's shoes, and he enjoyed playing with all types of balls and balloons (that he would refer to as balls, too). Wayne would make the silliest RAWR noises as he played with his dinosaurs and his favorite pastime was riding on his truck. He called his bottle a "ma-ba" and he enjoyed swimming and playing with water.
Wayne will be forever loved and missed by his father, Wayne Robert Schafer, Sr. and his mother, Kimberly Ann McNamara; his siblings, Damon J. (Diamond Varner) McNamara, Haley Martin, Noah Martin, McKayla Martin, Shane Poling III, Nicole Schafer, and Hailey Schafer; step-brother, Daniel McGath; nephew, Damon McNamara, Jr.; grandma, Christine McNamara; and aunts and uncles, Jacob McNamara, Judy and Steve Bondarenka, and David and Kristie Falk.
A visitation for Wayne will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm with a funeral service to take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.