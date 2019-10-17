Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Schafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Robert Schafer Jr.


2017 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Robert Schafer Jr. Obituary
Wayne Robert Schafer Jr., age 2 of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on October 8, 2019.

He was born at Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte on September 15, 2017 to Wayne Robert Schafer Sr. and Kimberly Ann McNamara (Martin). Wayne lit up everyone's world. He loved to wear his daddy's shoes, and he enjoyed playing with all types of balls and balloons (that he would refer to as balls, too). Wayne would make the silliest RAWR noises as he played with his dinosaurs and his favorite pastime was riding on his truck. He called his bottle a "ma-ba" and he enjoyed swimming and playing with water.

Wayne will be forever loved and missed by his father, Wayne Robert Schafer, Sr. and his mother, Kimberly Ann McNamara; his siblings, Damon J. (Diamond Varner) McNamara, Haley Martin, Noah Martin, McKayla Martin, Shane Poling III, Nicole Schafer, and Hailey Schafer; step-brother, Daniel McGath; nephew, Damon McNamara, Jr.; grandma, Christine McNamara; and aunts and uncles, Jacob McNamara, Judy and Steve Bondarenka, and David and Kristie Falk.

A visitation for Wayne will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm with a funeral service to take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now