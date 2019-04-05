Werner Ottlinghaus, 80, of Englewood passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.



Born on September 6, 1938 in Paterson, New Jersey he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Werner moved to Florida from South Carolina five years ago. Prior to retirement he was employed by R.T.C. Trucking, Bruno & Delia, Haddon House Foods as a truck driver. A member of Teamsters Local 560 and 418 for thirty-five years.



He was a member of the V.F.W. 10476 Post in Rotonda West. He loved fishing, gardening and tinkering on his vehicles.



He was pre-deceased by his wife of thirteen years, Barbara Ottlinghaus.



Survivors include three sons: Paul of South Carolina, Chris and Nick Ottlinghaus both of New Jersey; one brother: William of South Carolina; one sister: Lorraine Sansone of New Jersey; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.