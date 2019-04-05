Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Werner Ottlinghaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner Ottlinghaus


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Werner Ottlinghaus Obituary
Werner Ottlinghaus, 80, of Englewood passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.

Born on September 6, 1938 in Paterson, New Jersey he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Werner moved to Florida from South Carolina five years ago. Prior to retirement he was employed by R.T.C. Trucking, Bruno & Delia, Haddon House Foods as a truck driver. A member of Teamsters Local 560 and 418 for thirty-five years.

He was a member of the V.F.W. 10476 Post in Rotonda West. He loved fishing, gardening and tinkering on his vehicles.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of thirteen years, Barbara Ottlinghaus.

Survivors include three sons: Paul of South Carolina, Chris and Nick Ottlinghaus both of New Jersey; one brother: William of South Carolina; one sister: Lorraine Sansone of New Jersey; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now