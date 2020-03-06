Home

Wilfred Runstadler


1924 - 2020
Wilfred Runstadler Obituary
Wilfred Runstadler, age 95, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Clinton Township., Mich., died Feb. 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1924 in Detroit, Mich.

As a World War II veteran he was a proud life member of VFW Post 10178, Englewood, Fla. and a member of the American Legion Post 004, Mt. Clemens, Mich. He was also a member of the Masons composite 499, Mt. Clemens, Mich.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Virginia. Survivors include daughters Karen (Rick) Burchett and Gwendolyn, sons Wilfred Jr., and Bryan (Judy); 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
