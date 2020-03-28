|
Will Jones, After a four year battle with cancer, Will Jones surrendered his spirit to his Creator on Friday March 20, 2020, in his 65th year. Born the 13th of 16 children to Jack and Louisa Jones, Georgia sharecroppers, he had to forego an early education in order to help his family in the fields. He struck out on his own at age 15 and, with great personal will power and a charismatic personality, became a successful person, citizen and business man as well as a friend to many. Will was also a licensed cosmetologist: owning a very successful styling salon in Boston. There he met his future spouse Paul Scribner. They moved to Florida in 2002 where he owned two salons named "Styling by Will" both on Placida Rd. He was known by many for his home-spun wisdom and infectious laugh. Left to mourn him are his many friends and former clients as well as the extended members of the Jones and Scribner families. Will loved his home and his many animals while taming the "jungle" of their large southwest Florida yard. He and Paul shared a 38 year love affair culminating in marriage five years ago. He received wonderful care from the Florida Cancer Institute and from Tidewell Hospice during his final months.
A celebration of his life will be held at his home at a later date.
In remembrance of Will Jones, donations could be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5965 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34228 www.tidewellhospice.org