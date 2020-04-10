|
|
Willard James Wilson, 97, of Port Charlotte and Englewood went home to be with the Lord, on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born July 26, 1922, in Eau Claire County, Wis. to Arnold and Agnes (Billett) Wilson.
Willard sang with the Barbershoppers in Englewood and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He also sang in quartets and trios at churches in Port Charlotte and Wisconsin.
Willard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet (Bauer) Wilson; daughter, Debbie (Pete) Rostad of Port Charlotte; son James Willard Wilson of Wapiti, Wyo.; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for his birthday on July 26, 2020 in Florida. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14344 Jamison Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33953