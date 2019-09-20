|
Dr. William A. Winslow, 89, passed away September 10, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL., born in Toledo, OH to J.B. and Evelyn Marie Winslow on May 1, 1930. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science in 1952. While finishing his bachelor degree he began attending the University of Michigan medical school pursuing his goal of becoming a doctor. 1955 was a big year for him; he became a doctor after graduation from UM and in June married Beverlee Kubic. He would then serve two years in the Air Force as a base physician in Everett, WA. After those two years he returned to Ohio settling in the new city of Oregon where he resided until retiring to Florida. He practiced medicine on the east side of Toledo joining the Family Medical Center. He also served 45 years as the house doctor at the Lutheran Old Folks Home and had privileges at St. Charles and Riverside Hospitals.
Bill was an avid boater until 2015 when he sold the last of his 5 boats. He was a member of Toledo Yacht Club for 60 years. He was extremely involved with the United States Sail and Power Squadron and was a life member of over 50 years. In 1980 he served as commander of the Toledo Power Squadron. After moving to Florida, he became involved with the Peach River Power Squadron. He was a National Officer within the Power Squadron. While in Florida, he was a member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Bill was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH, where he served as an elder. He faithfully attended the 7:45 a.m. service before making his rounds at the hospitals. While in Florida he attended Faith Lutheran in Punta Gorda, where he also served as an elder.
During his 64 years of marriage to Beverlee they traveled extensively around the globe. The only continent they did not visit was Antarctica. His favorite trips were on his boats; cruising the Great Lakes. He was always ready to take a boat ride.
Bill loved UM football and was a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed watching any Wolverine team no matter the sport. And he cheered on all of the professional teams in Detroit.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverlee, sons, Michael (Donna), Douglas (Sharon), daughter, Nancy (Douglas) Wilhelm. Grandchildren: Grand, Brett, Patrick and LeAnn Winslow. Brother, Paul (Marilyn) Winslow. Proceeded in death by his parents, and son, David Allen Winslow.
A memorial service will be held in December at South Port Square. He will be cremated and his ashes will be taken back to Lake Erie. A memorial service will also be held in Ohio.
Donations can be made to First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH. or Faith Lutheran Church, Punta Gorda, FL.