William Arthur Sousa
William Arthur Sousa,

November 20, 1944 - July 10, 2020, Bill went peacefully & was surrounded by his wife Margaret, after a lengthy illness for the last few years. He was 75 years young when he went on to his next chapter in life.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Margaret & his family including his twin brother, three sons, one daughter, two step sons, nine grandchildren, two great grandsons. He will also be missed by his many extended family & friends.

Moved to North Port from the East coast side in 2001. He was also a member of the

AmVets Sons of Post 312 where he met many new friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held at the Dallas White Park in North Port on Sept. 6, 2020

and the ceremony will start at 3 p.m. Providing the rain permits it. There will be a rain date if it is needed.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made at the Suncoast Humane Society in

Englewood, Florida.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
