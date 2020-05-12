William (Bill) Brooks Crandall, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Bill was born Feb. 24, 1921, in Andover, N.Y., to the late ER and Hattie Crandall, the youngest of 6 siblings.



Bill was a longtime resident of Alfred, N.Y., where he graduated from Alfred University with a masters degree in ceramics engineering. He was a teaching professor and led ceramics research at AU. Bill enlisted in the Navy during WWII, achieving the rank of lieutenant (j.g.).



Bill married Mary Burdick in 1942 in Alfred, N.Y., where they raised a family. Later, Bill took various ceramics research positions in private industry, relocating to Rochester, N.Y., and Chicago, Ill. They eventually returned to Alfred where Bill continued his university research, while earning 14 patents over his career, and finally retired. Bill's wife Mary died in 2000 and he later married Betty Amos in 2002 and moved permanently to Florida. Bill had a passion and curiosity for travel, which he indulged throughout his life, both for business and leisure. He was active in his church and sang in the choir. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golf.



Bill leaves behind his wife Betty, sons John and Don, daughter Polly, and many grand and great-grand children. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date in Alfred, N.Y.



