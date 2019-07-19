|
William "Bill" Buehler
Bill Buehler passed away on 7-15-19 at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fl from complication due to COPD, congestive heart failure along with many other illnesses.
Bill enjoyed doing many things in life. Bowling, golf and playing poker were amongst some of his favorite activities.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Karen Buehler, 3 children: son, Roy Buehler and wife Kim Buehler, daughters Mary Johnson and Lianna Sowa. 5 grandchildren Joshua and Sarah Buehler, Amanda and Aaron Schwerin and Jacob Kelly. He also had 9 great grandchildren, great grandson's Tyler, Jayden, Joshua (JR) and Sabastian Buehler / Michael, Brenden, Ryder, and Shawn Zull and the only great granddaughter Ameliana Henry. Also survived by Sister Sue Garrison and nephew Jeff Sauve along with a great niece and nephew Sterling and Adam Sauve and 2 Great-great nephews Landen, and Carson Kolle and Great-great niece Layla Atkins.
Bill was loved by all and will be greatly missed, until we see each other again God speed and rest in peace.