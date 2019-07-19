Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Buehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Buehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Buehler Obituary
William "Bill" Buehler

Bill Buehler passed away on 7-15-19 at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fl from complication due to COPD, congestive heart failure along with many other illnesses.

Bill enjoyed doing many things in life. Bowling, golf and playing poker were amongst some of his favorite activities.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Karen Buehler, 3 children: son, Roy Buehler and wife Kim Buehler, daughters Mary Johnson and Lianna Sowa. 5 grandchildren Joshua and Sarah Buehler, Amanda and Aaron Schwerin and Jacob Kelly. He also had 9 great grandchildren, great grandson's Tyler, Jayden, Joshua (JR) and Sabastian Buehler / Michael, Brenden, Ryder, and Shawn Zull and the only great granddaughter Ameliana Henry. Also survived by Sister Sue Garrison and nephew Jeff Sauve along with a great niece and nephew Sterling and Adam Sauve and 2 Great-great nephews Landen, and Carson Kolle and Great-great niece Layla Atkins.

Bill was loved by all and will be greatly missed, until we see each other again God speed and rest in peace.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.