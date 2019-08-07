|
William "Bill" Byron Mills, Jr. aka "Pop", "Grandpa", "Papa Texas", of Englewood, FL passed away on July 18, 2019.
He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William and Bertha Mills on July 5, 1943. He graduated from Amador High School in Pleasanton, CA in 1961. He was a member of the track team and an Eagle Scout. Bill served in Vietnam for the U.S. Army, 1st Air Calvary. He studied Business at Chabot College in Livermore. Bill worked for the City of Livermore, maintenance division for over 30 years, until retirement. Bill was a volunteer coach for Livermore Girls soccer for many years and coached his teams to many victories. He moved to Florida to be near his daughter in 2012. He lived with his faithful companion, dog "Joey". Bill loved working in his yard, listening to country music, and entertaining family with BBQs and pool parties.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Tara Mills Cortopassi, son-in-law Rusty Cortopassi, grandson Ryder, all of Englewood; his grandchildren Savannah Mills Wiersma of St. Petersburg, and Dakota Wiersma of Bradenton, FL; sister Renee Mills of California.
Funeral service will be held at the Englewood Veterans Memorial at the end of Dearborn Street on 8/17/19 at 10 a.m.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home is in charge.