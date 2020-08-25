1/
William C. Bovard
William C "Bill" Bovard age 73, of Port Charlotte, Fla., has passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Bill was born December 2, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Thomas and Lenore Bovard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as Auto Technician from Sears and Roebuck.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years Karen E. (Gircsis)Bovard, his daughters Sherri(James)Haun, Tina(Aaron)Crouch and son William T. Bovard. Bill also has sisters Cheryl Waltjen, Karen Shilling and Elka Dombrowski. There are seven grand-children and five great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2020.
