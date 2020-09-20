William Carl Longstreet, Sr., 79, of North Port, Fla., passed away Sept. 16, 2020, in Venice, Fla. He was born June 28, 1941, in Trenton, N.J., to the late Abe and Katherine Traub-Longstreet. William "Bill", was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He worked for the railroad and retired as a freight conductor from ConRail after 37 years. Bill enjoyed traveling, music, cruises, eating out at restaurants, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
He is preceded in death by his son James Brian Longstreet and his brother Robert (Bob) Longstreet. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Longstreet, sons William Carl Longstreet Jr. (Jennifer Lynn) and Richard Thomas Longstreet (Jennifer Marie), grandchildren Tyler (Chelsea), Lizabeth, Emily, Cathryn, and Sean, great-granddaughter Autumn, sister-in-law Nancy Longstreet, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com