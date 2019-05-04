Reverend William Charles Hildreth age 88, of North Port, Florida passed away on May 1, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FI.



William was born in Norwalk, Iowa to Frank and Mary Hildreth on July 29, 1930. He attended and graduated from the Iowa school system. He founded the following ministries: Capital City Revival Center in Des Moines, IA; New Life Christian Center, formerly known as Faith Temple of Muskegon, MI; Faith Christian Fellowship in Muskegon, MI, and Living Light Ministries in North Port, FL.



William is survived by a son, Timothy Hildreth (Christina), and 5 daughters, Charlina Lowrie, Barbara McKeathon, Sue Carneiro (Severo), LouAnn Hildreth, Christy Hamm (Jamie), 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie May Hildreth; father, Frank Hildreth; mother, Mary Hildreth (Haner); siblings, Kenneth Haner, Charles Hildreth, Bette Phipps, Mary Jo Garrison, LaVon Freed; and great granddaughter, Ashlynn Hamm.



Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home in Port Charlotte, FL. Visitation and celebration service will be held at Church of the Living God at 4249 S. Quarterline Rd, Muskegon, MI on Friday, May 10, 2019 starting at 10 AM with Reverend Daniel Tamburo and Reverend Alejandro Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Muskegon, MI.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Living Light Ministries in care of Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home for the continuing work that Bishop William Hildreth started to further the ministry of Jesus Christ. Read More Listen to Obituary