William David Keegan Port Charlotte - William David Keegan, 53, of Port Charlotte passed away at 9:50 am July 7th, 2019 at the Arcadia Hospice House.



He was born March 12th, 1966 in Peoria, IL to Vernon and Mary Ann DiGusto Keegan.



He married Lisa Brooke (Kleinschmidt) on April 10, 2010, she survives. Also surviving are his three stepchildren, Kourtni Brooke, Kelsey Brooke and Ryan Brooke whom he loved and enjoyed spending time. Additionally surviving are; four brothers, Jim (Darlene) of Bloomington, IL, Tom (Peggy) of Indianapolis, IN, Bob (Patti) of Dunlap, IL and brother Tim of Peoria, IL, two sisters both of Peoria, IL Val (Tim) Godsill and Jeanne (Tom) Conway and sister in law Laurie Keegan. Also, numerous nieces and nephews who adored him and his many stories. He graduated from ISU in Bloomington, IL and prior to moving to Port Charlotte in 2013 owned the Hillside Tap in Peoria. Bill will be missed by many lifelong friends both in Bloomington and Peoria, IL as well as close friends locally that he considered family. At the time of his death, Bill was employed as a manager at Lowes in North Port and was grateful for his work friends/ family, he will be remembered for always having a smile on his face. Bilt celebrated life every day and was a loving husband, stepfather brother and uncle. He will be truly missed by both his family and friends. Local services will consist of a private scattering of ashes in the Gulf.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Peoria, IL area.