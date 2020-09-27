1/1
William Edward Figel Sr.
William Edward Figel, Sr., known to his family and friends as Bill, passed away after a long and courageous battle on Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 80, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla. Bill was born in Albany, N.Y., on Sept. 4, 1940, to George and Jessie Figel.

Bill's love of life can be seen in the faces of his family and friends. They were the most important part of Bill's life. He will be greatly missed by all those who have known him.

Bill was a veteran and a successful businessman. He served in the Airforce at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. He moved his family back to Albany, N.Y. where he was a successful business owner, then moved to Punta Gorda, FLa., and operated another successful business where he retired.

He is survived by the love of his life Beverly Figel, four children Pamela Jean Figel-Baldwin (Greg) of Willow Spring, N.C.; William Edward Figel Jr (Kim Aubin) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Timothy Figel (Janet Flood) of Albany, N.Y. and Deborah Ann Figel-Hemphill (John) of Port Charlotte, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother Barry (Myrlin); many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother George.

Memorial services for family are arranged by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. On Monday, condolences and remembrances can be expressed to the family at Deborah and John Hemphill's home at 21464 Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte, Fla. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Albany, N.Y. area with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to Tidewell Foundation, www.tidewellhospice.org

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Deborah and John Hemphill's home
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
