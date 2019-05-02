William Edwin Hastings, 80, of North Port, Florida died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda.



William was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Avery and Sybil Hastings. He retired after a 20 year career in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He and his wife moved to Florida 10 years ago from Culdesac, Idaho. Bill was an avid fisherman and spent a lot of time fishing on his boat "The Shaker" on the coast of Washington, Canada and Alaska. He also invented an electronic device called



Trollmaster that aids in trolling for salmon. Bill was a very giving, caring and loving, husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 43 years, Marianne Hastings; three daughters, Kathleen Gentle, Connie Hastings and Jennifer Kueter; three sons, William D. Hastings, Jr., David Hastings and Eric Hastings; a sister, Kaye Hastings; and 10 grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



