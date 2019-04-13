William F. Oberempt, 83, of Port Charlotte passed away April 11, 2019.



Bill was born August 10, 1935, the middle of 13 children of Leroy and Margaret Oberempt.



He drove a truck for North Penn for many years before retiring, and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Bill loved doing anything outdoors like fishing, hunting and camping; he enjoyed tinkering around the house using his array of tools. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, and NASCAR and NRA races.



Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte; sons, Randy, Scott, and Bill; daughters, Cheryl and LuAnn; brothers, Jimmy and Paul; sisters, Ruth, Loretta, and Rose; grandchildren, Nicole, John, Amanda, Kenny, Randy Jr., Mariah, Geno, Lea; great-grandchildren, Connor, Karina, Lucas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The service in celebration of Bill's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.



Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or the .



To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book.



Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. Read More Listen to Obituary