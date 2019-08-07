Home

Church of the Good Shepherd
401 W Henry St
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
401 W Henry St
Punta Gorda, FL
William G. Dean Obituary
William G. Dean, 89, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL. William was formerly of Thousand Oaks, CA.

He was a Comptroller at Wayne State University, where he retired from after a long career.

William is survived by his loving wife, Pat. He is also survived by his daughters; Susan D, McCall and Nancy C. Waxer, and his grandchildren; Susan J. McCall, and Sean and Alexandra Waxer. He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan (nee Glass), who passed away in 1984.

Memorial Services will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 401 W Henry St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the church.
Remember
