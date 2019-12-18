|
|
William H. "Bill" Yocum
Born May 4, 1926 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. Died December 11, 2019 at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. He is now
with his beloved wife, Dawn who died August 14, 2013. They were of the Christian
faith and were married 66 years and raised Linda Maynell of Otto, North Carolina, Bonnie Wiskowski of Englewood, Florida, William R. Yocum and Michele Kunsman of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bill worked in the furniture manufacturing business for 35 years before forming
"Yocum's Upholstery" in both Quakerstown, Pennsylvania. and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bill was a life member of the , Moose and American Legion Post 110 where
he had many friends and comrades.
Among survivors of the couple are 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2
great-great grandchildren.
Full honors will be held at the discretion of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice.