William J. Horky (Bill), died Oct. 15, 2020, at Venice Hospital In Venice, Fla.



William was the son of Ann and Frank Horky of Bridgeport, Ohio.



William was born July 3, 1935.



He was a Graduate of Bridgeport High School in Ohio.



He purchased and owned the Shadyside Dairy Queen from 1959 to 1982.



He was a member of the Ohio Valley Jaycees organization and has been a member of the Elks for 50 years. William moved to Florida in 1982 and retired from property management in the Englewood Villas Association in Boca Royale in 2015.



He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ann Horky. Also brothers Frank, Carl, Roy Horky and a special grandson Ryan Allen Horky.



He is survived by the love of his life who he was married 63 years to Janice Ruth Horky. Three children Gary (Debbie) Horky, Jeff (Wanda) Horky and Pam (Mike) Borsch.



Surviving grandchildren are Jerry (Margaret) Horky, Tara (Ryan) Pidgeon, Becky (Martin) Thalman, Will (Bianca) Borsch, Taylor (Lyndsay) Horky. William had five great -grandchildren, Isabella Thalman, Sarah Ruth Borsch, Noelle Borsch, Dustin Pidgeon, Xander Pidgeon.



He also had close friends that he felt like they were his children. (Paul, Suzanne Park & family)



Bill was a warm caring man who put God, family and friends first. He was a compassionate man who looked out for the people in his community.



Bill will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Services will be held at



Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral home, Shadyside, Ohio.



