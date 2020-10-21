1/1
William J. (Bill) Horky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Horky (Bill), died Oct. 15, 2020, at Venice Hospital In Venice, Fla.

William was the son of Ann and Frank Horky of Bridgeport, Ohio.

William was born July 3, 1935.

He was a Graduate of Bridgeport High School in Ohio.

He purchased and owned the Shadyside Dairy Queen from 1959 to 1982.

He was a member of the Ohio Valley Jaycees organization and has been a member of the Elks for 50 years. William moved to Florida in 1982 and retired from property management in the Englewood Villas Association in Boca Royale in 2015.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ann Horky. Also brothers Frank, Carl, Roy Horky and a special grandson Ryan Allen Horky.

He is survived by the love of his life who he was married 63 years to Janice Ruth Horky. Three children Gary (Debbie) Horky, Jeff (Wanda) Horky and Pam (Mike) Borsch.

Surviving grandchildren are Jerry (Margaret) Horky, Tara (Ryan) Pidgeon, Becky (Martin) Thalman, Will (Bianca) Borsch, Taylor (Lyndsay) Horky. William had five great -grandchildren, Isabella Thalman, Sarah Ruth Borsch, Noelle Borsch, Dustin Pidgeon, Xander Pidgeon.

He also had close friends that he felt like they were his children. (Paul, Suzanne Park & family)

Bill was a warm caring man who put God, family and friends first. He was a compassionate man who looked out for the people in his community.

Bill will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at

Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral home, Shadyside, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Shadyside
3900 Central Ave
Shadyside, OH 43947
(740) 676-4310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Shadyside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved