William "Bill" J. Ryan, 85, passed away on June 19, 2019, with family at his bedside.
Bill was born April 23, 1934 in New York, NY. He moved to this area, Rotonda West, in 1992 from Pompton Lakes, NJ.
He was a Korean War Veteran, who retired from the Lithograph Industry. He was involved with the VFW, American Legion, and the Elks.
He is survived by his daughters, Eileen (Michael) Scott of Rotonda West, FL, and Marion (John) VanWoudenberg of Warwick, NY; grandchildren Melissa (Ariel) Pilinger, John VanWoudenberg and Kaitlyn VanWoudenberg; and a brother, Robert Ryan, Graham, NC. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 59 years, Gail C. Ryan and daughter, Carolynn G. Ryan.
A celebration of life to be held at VFW (Rotonda West) on July 21, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.