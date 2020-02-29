|
|
William James Toop, 101, of Port Charlotte passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.
Born on April 20, 1918 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William L. and Elizabeth Longworth Toop, he had been a Florida resident for forty-two years coming from Lewiston, Michigan.
Bill was a self-taught builder working on boats to houses. He and Gertrude loved to travel. He was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Survivors include his dear and loving wife of 76 years: Gertrude of Port Charlotte, Florida; one daughter: Eleanor (Steve) Robbins of Mason, Michigan; three sons: William (Sue) Toop, Jr. of Port Charlotte, Florida, Michael (Debbie) Toop of Fair Play, South Carolina, Patrick (Denise) Toop of Linden, Michigan; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224. A Prayer service will be said at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, Florida. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
