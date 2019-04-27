William John "Bill" Priess, III







William John "Bill" Priess, III passed on February 13, 2019 at Hospice House in Englewood, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Susan L. (Foster) Priess, son, William John Priess, IV, cousins Barbara Kay Logie and James W. Logie, Jr. of Naples, Florida, Howard K. Priess, II and Mary Anne Priess of Naperville, Illinois and five grandchildren.



Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of William John Priess, II and Betty Stokes Priess. He was a musician for most of his life, a drummer and percussionist who loved jazz. He graduated from Homewood Flossmoor-High School in Homewood, Illinois and studied music at Bloom College in Cicero, Illinois. He followed his father's path as a painter, also worked as a paint chemist, and later in computer technology as a data recovery engineer. Music always remained Bill's first love.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date at Gulf Cove Park, 5117 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice, 12034 North Access Road, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981, are appreciated.







