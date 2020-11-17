1/1
William Mario "Bill" Cirasa
Cirasa, William Mario

Feb. 9, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2020

William Mario "Bill" Cirasa of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 90. William was born in Paterson, N.J. on Feb. 9, 1930, to John Cirasa and Philamena Dorso. William was the oldest of four children. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cirasa was preceded in death by his brother, Luigi and sister, Martha. William married his beautiful wife, Maryann on June 8, 1968, and lived in West Milford, N.J., before moving to Florida in 1986. While in West Milford, William was a foreman for a textile dye shop for many years, and he and Maryann built a lucrative beauty salon there called LaVilla Coiffures prior to moving to Florida. Also during his time there, William was an active member of the West Milford Elks where he served as Exalted Ruler for many years. William enjoyed traveling and cruises along with playing poker games that none of us could ever beat him at, along with spending time with friends and family. Bill was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. William served in the United States Air Force where he was a Sergeant. William is survived by his wife, Maryann of 51 years; daughters, Joann (Gary) Compesi of Wayne, N.J., Carolyn (Steve) Zutter of Port Charlotte, Fla., Donna Pallozzi of Port Charlotte, Fla., brother, Joseph (Glady) Attenasio of Jupiter, Fla.; grandchildren, Jenna (Jimmy) Furfaro, and Philip Compesi of Wayne, N.J., Steven Zutter, Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Corey (Kristen) Stevens of Wayne, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Franco Furfaro and Erin Stevens all of Wayne, N.J. Services will be held 2 - 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
