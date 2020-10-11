1/
William Peter Feely III
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Peter Feely III, 87, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. He was formerly of Villa Park and Brookfield, Ill.

William "Bill" Feely, was born July 4, 1933, and grew up in Brookfield, Ill. Bill graduated from Fenwick High School and St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind. He was a supply officer in the U.S. Navy. Bill later obtained an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He was former vice-president at Medline Industries in Illinois.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (nee Vokac), and two children, Dawn Ruley (Edward) and William "Bill" IV (Rhonda).

He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast who always enjoyed watching hockey and football.

There will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved