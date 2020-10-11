William Peter Feely III, 87, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. He was formerly of Villa Park and Brookfield, Ill.



William "Bill" Feely, was born July 4, 1933, and grew up in Brookfield, Ill. Bill graduated from Fenwick High School and St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind. He was a supply officer in the U.S. Navy. Bill later obtained an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He was former vice-president at Medline Industries in Illinois.



Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (nee Vokac), and two children, Dawn Ruley (Edward) and William "Bill" IV (Rhonda).



He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast who always enjoyed watching hockey and football.



There will be no services at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store