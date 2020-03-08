|
|
William "Bill" S. Bishop, 82, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Bill was born July 11, 1937 in Albright, W. Va. to the late Marshall E. and Valeria U. Bishop. He was veteran of the Vietnam War and retired in 1975 as Staff Sergeant after twenty years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Bill was member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Shirley L. Bishop of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Bonnie Gale Miller of Kingsport, Tenn.; a son, William George Bishop of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; a sister, Eveleana Price of Annapolis, Md.; four brothers, Marshall E. Bishop, Jr. of El Paso, Texas, Andrew Bishop of LaGrange, Ohio, Michael Bishop of Sheperdsville, Ky. and John Bishop of Portsmouth, Ohio; and 4 grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris "Dee" and a son, Bruce.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10:30 a.m., March 11, 2020 at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will follow at 2 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.