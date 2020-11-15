William "Bill" Schwartz, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away after several months of failing health on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y. Bill joined the Navy in 1948 and proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Retiring after thirty years of service as Chief Petty Officer stationed in San Diego, Calif. In 1979 he moved his family to Port Charlotte, Fla. After taking a few years off; in 1985 he established Schwartz Pools Inc. of Port Charlotte of which is still operating today. Bill was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins.



He is greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Althea; children, Donna Rose Brown of Nashville, Tenn., James William Schwartz of North Port, Fla., and Kimberly Diane Schwartz of North Port, Fla.; step-son, Scott (Heather) von Uhlit of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Brandy Brown and Jamie Schwartz and sister, Helen Roth of Seminole, Fla. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Shirley Schwartz; two sisters, Jean Engel and Sondra Seploff and his precious pets; dachshund, Buster Brown and german shepherd, Duke.



Memorial donations can be made in Bill's memory to Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.



