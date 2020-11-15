1/1
William "Bill" Schwartz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Schwartz, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away after several months of failing health on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y. Bill joined the Navy in 1948 and proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Retiring after thirty years of service as Chief Petty Officer stationed in San Diego, Calif. In 1979 he moved his family to Port Charlotte, Fla. After taking a few years off; in 1985 he established Schwartz Pools Inc. of Port Charlotte of which is still operating today. Bill was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins.

He is greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Althea; children, Donna Rose Brown of Nashville, Tenn., James William Schwartz of North Port, Fla., and Kimberly Diane Schwartz of North Port, Fla.; step-son, Scott (Heather) von Uhlit of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Brandy Brown and Jamie Schwartz and sister, Helen Roth of Seminole, Fla. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Shirley Schwartz; two sisters, Jean Engel and Sondra Seploff and his precious pets; dachshund, Buster Brown and german shepherd, Duke.

Memorial donations can be made in Bill's memory to Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved