William "Bill" Sedgewick Johnston, Jr., of Rotonda West, Florida, departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, being 79 years of age. He was born on May 4, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late William Sedgewick Johnston, Sr. and the late Frances Keene Johnston. He was an accountant by trade and proudly served in the United States Army.
He leaves behind his wife Betsy Wallace Johnston and his son Will Johnston.
A graveside service to commemorate the life of Bill Johnston will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Old Bluff Cemetery, 4100 Old Bluff Church Road, Godwin, North Carolina 28344 with Fr. John Fraizer officiating with military honors being provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn.