|
|
William (Bill) Slater, 69, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Bethany, CT died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Bill was born on April 15, 1950 in New Haven, Conn., son of Barbara J. Slater and the late Edward R. Slater.
Bill was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran, serving from 1968 to 1974. He was a tractor trailer and car carrier driver for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling the United States and spent much of the last several years visiting national parks and attractions with his loving wife of 39 years, Deborah Judisch Slater, on their RV, "Dolly." An enthusiast of Western films, Bill could be caught most weekends watching a John Wayne movie with his cockapoo, Jack, by his side.
He is survived by his daughters Jana Clark and Christine Antonacci. He was predeceased by his son Anthony Antonacci, Jr. He leaves his brother Edward Slater, sisters Eileen (Robert) Menker and Denise (Richard) Pellico and sister-in-law Barbara Judisch. He is also survived by his grandchildren Marissa Clark and Anthony Clark, nephews Carl Judisch, Michael Scarpo, Tyler, Kevin and Alex D'Errico, nieces Heather Gallinoto, Jill Scarpo, Shannon Elkins, Dayna Slater, Carol Ann Mercurio, Jennifer Higgins, and Krystal Menker and 6 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who feel moved to donate to LifeLong Adoptions to support LGBTQ adoptions. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.