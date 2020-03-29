|
William Whitten "Bill" Crosland, 98, of Punta Gorda, Fla. passed away March 19, 2020 at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte. He was born Feb. 2, 1922 in Punta Gorda, Fla. to Thomas Cecil and Emily Whitten Crosland.
Bill graduated from Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda in 1940 and enlisted in the US Naval Reserve in August 1941. Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, he was called to active duty. He served on the USS "Daniel", a destroyer escort vessel operating in the North Atlantic and after D-Day in the Pacific out of Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in February 1946.
He attended the University of Kentucky and Florida State University. Bill was in banking for 19 years beginning in Pelham, Georgia and later the Port Charlotte Bank from its beginning in September 1961 until it became Sun Trust Bank.
He served on the Vestry of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, was treasurer and for many years Organist and Choir Master there.
Bill and his wife, Lorraine Sellin, traveled and maintained homes in Punta Gorda and Kerrville, Texas. After her death in 1989, he retired to his home on Retta Esplanade next door to the family home where he grew up.
A September 2009 interview with Bill, at 87 years, was published in the Sun newspaper and described him as a Southern Gentleman to which he replied, "I do nothing and I do it very well!".
He enjoyed traveling, classical music, piano, boating, writing and stamp collecting.
Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held by family and friends at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his memory to the Veterans of the United States or The Church of the Good Shepard, 401 W Henry St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
