William (Bill) Wilkens, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL.



Bill was born May 19, 1939 in Morrison, IL to Arthur and Edna (Bush) Wilkens. He graduated from Morrison High School where he excelled in athletics and was inducted into the Morrison Athletic Hall of Fame. Bill was a long-standing member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison where he served faithfully. He was currently a member of First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, FL.



On November 14, 1958 Bill married Ellyn Renkes in Morrison. She died on December 10, 2002. Bill was the successful owner of Wheelock Furniture Store in Rock Falls, IL for 33 years. Upon his retirement, he moved to Port Charlotte, FL where he met and married Christine Morrison on December 29, 2005.



Bill's love of the Lord was demonstrated in every aspect of his life from his love of family to his service to the community. He also had an active lifestyle which included his hobbies of bicycling, tennis and swimming. He was also handyman extraordinaire.



Survivors include wife, Christine, three daughters, Janelle (Jim) Wohrley, Kimberly Wilkens, Lisa (Andrew) Groharing; two half-brothers, Tom (Karrie) Wilkens and Terry (Rachelle) Wilkens; one step daughter, Amelia (Dominic) Pappalardo; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Wilkens, twin sister, Betty Rabbe, and his wife, Ellyn.



Two services will be held to honor Mr. Wilkens' memory. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, FL on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00. The second will be held at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, IL on June 29 at 11:00, preceded by a visitation from 9:30 until the time of that service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL or Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, IL. Please include "Bill Wilkens" on the memo line. Read More Listen to Obituary