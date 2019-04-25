Wilner Cherisme, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.



Wilner was born to Joseph and Derina Cherisme on Aug. 20, 1945 in Haiti.



Wilner was a wonderful man who loved life to the fullest. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.



Survivors include his daughter, Suzette Cherisme of Miami, Florida; his three sisters, Amelina J. Morisseau of Port Charlotte, Yovanne St. Charles and Palila Toussaint both of Miami, Florida; three brothers, Charles M. Cherisme of Boston, Massachusetts, Edwidge Cherisme of Port Charlotte and Berthau Cherisme of Tampa, Florida; his niece, Kelty Leconte of Port Charlotte and several other nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.



