Wilson M. (Bill) Harper
1941 - 2020
Wilson (Bill) M. Harper, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went to be with the Lord June 9, 2020. Bill was born September 12, 1941, in New Port News, Va., to Wilson M. and Josephine S. Harper. His family moved to Lakeland, Fla., in 1956. He graduated from Kathleen High School in 1960 then joined the Air Force and served in Southeast Asia until 1965. Upon returning home, he went to work with the City of Lakeland utilities until 1967 when he started with the Florida Fresh Water Fish and Game Commission. While working on Shell Creek he met and soon married Josephine, his wife of 51 years. Bill started working with the City of Punta Gorda Water Treatment Plant and worked his way up to be the Utility Coordinator. He spent 32 years full-time and seven years as a consultant with the City and was best known by City employees as "Water Bill." After retiring he wrote and published "The History of the City of Punta Gorda Utilities." Bill served as a Bible study teacher at Trinity Baptist, Harbor Breeze Baptist, and Eastside Baptist for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, a great father, and a friend to many.

He is survived by his wife Josephine, daughter Melody, god-daughter Lorien Cummins, and sister Linda Burnham. Private services have already been held for the family.

To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Bill, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
