Winifred Marlene Ford, age 81, a longtime resident of Arcadia, Fla. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1938, to the late Albert Lee and Ila Mae (Douglas) Farabee.
She is survived by sons, Donald Tomlinson and Richard Tomlinson (Collette); step children, Robert "Buddy" Ford and Susan Ford; siblings, Ralph Farabee (Ruth), Gary Farabee (Rhonda), Ilene Finnemore and Ann Federer (William); 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Winifred is preceded in death by her son, Alfred Tomlinson and husband, James Walter Ford.
A memorial service for Winifred will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com
for the Ford family.