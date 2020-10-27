1/1
Winifred "Winnie" Natoli
Winifred "Winnie" Natoli, 95, of Punta Gorda, died peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1924, in Dover, N.H. She worked as a nurse's aide and she loved to do volunteer work also. Winnie was married to the love of her life, Joe. They had five sons during their 57 years of marriage. Winnie and Joe lived in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for many years before they moved permanently to Englewood in 1993. As a devout Catholic, Winnie dedicated many years making rosary beads to send to churches and military members all around the world. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City before moving to Sandhills Gardens in Deep Creek in 2004. Winnie loved to keep track of all local, national and family news and kept a clipboard next to her reclining chair to take daily note of special events. She kept all these events along with newspaper clippings and photos in binders, beginning the year she was born.

Winnie also would help plan activities while residing at Sandhills Gardens and she loved to sing. Winnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe as well as their son Stephen. Survivors include sons Ronald of Litchfield, Maine, Richard of Liverpool, N.Y., Thomas of Port Charlotte, and Joseph of Glen Falls, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
