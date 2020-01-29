Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
North Port, FL
Wolodymyr Bilak Obituary
Wolodymyr Bilak, age 93, of Venice, Florida, passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1926 in Drohovze, Ukraine. Wolodymyr worked in the Steel Industry and retired in 1986 and then moved to Venice where he was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port. He is survived by his son, Eugene of Venice; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Bilak of Gainesville; two grandsons, Michael (Jena) of Gainesville and Andy also of Gainesville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaroslawa and a son, Myron both in 2017. A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:30 PM-6:30 PM with a Panachyda service at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port with entombment to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
