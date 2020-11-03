Xavier A. Knipling, age, 95, of Warm Mineral Springs, Fla., passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born on Jan. 16, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Xavier is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rose Mary of Warm Mineral Springs, Fla.; a son, Gregory of Pittsburgh and a daughter, Teresa A. Dec of Auburn, Wash. He also leaves behind a loving granddaughter, Ricki McKissock and two great-grandchildren, Xavier Page and Italia Page. A graveside service with military honors will be held privately at Sarasota National Cemetery. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Fla., is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
