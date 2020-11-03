1/
Xavier A. Knipling
Xavier A. Knipling, age, 95, of Warm Mineral Springs, Fla., passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born on Jan. 16, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Xavier is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rose Mary of Warm Mineral Springs, Fla.; a son, Gregory of Pittsburgh and a daughter, Teresa A. Dec of Auburn, Wash. He also leaves behind a loving granddaughter, Ricki McKissock and two great-grandchildren, Xavier Page and Italia Page. A graveside service with military honors will be held privately at Sarasota National Cemetery. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Fla., is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
