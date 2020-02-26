|
Yolande (Jolie) Atlas
Yolande Atlas, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Feb. 15, 2020.
Shortly after earning a degree in podiatry at the University of Havana in Cuba, Jolie emigrated to the U.S. in 1955, settling in New York City. She worked at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center as a supervisor in the hematology department until her retirement.
In 1989 Jolie and her husband, Joseph Atlas, moved from Westchester County, N.Y. to Charlotte County, where she began to study the art of painting. She became an accomplished artist.
Jolie will be missed by her daughter, Victoria (Louis) Lavoie, grandchildren Oona and Ita and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Atlas.