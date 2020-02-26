Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Yolande (Jolie) Atlas

Yolande (Jolie) Atlas Obituary
Yolande (Jolie) Atlas

Yolande Atlas, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Feb. 15, 2020.

Shortly after earning a degree in podiatry at the University of Havana in Cuba, Jolie emigrated to the U.S. in 1955, settling in New York City. She worked at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center as a supervisor in the hematology department until her retirement.

In 1989 Jolie and her husband, Joseph Atlas, moved from Westchester County, N.Y. to Charlotte County, where she began to study the art of painting. She became an accomplished artist.

Jolie will be missed by her daughter, Victoria (Louis) Lavoie, grandchildren Oona and Ita and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Atlas.
