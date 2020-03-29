|
Yvonne Joye Ekiss, loving mother and grandmother, passed away March 10, 2020.
She was born Jan. 4, 1931 in Findley, Ill. and was the third youngest in a family of eight: 4 brothers, 3 sisters. Yvonne graduated from Nursing College and became an RN. She worked two shifts to help her husband, Gordon, through college. Her husband opened up the Clinic Lab, in which he owned and managed, in 1965 where they worked side by side until their retirement in 1999. Yvonne was an avid bowler and would travel with her bowling team and best friends, Karen Hall, Joe Anne Duboice and Donna Pender (whom preceded her in death). She missed them terribly. Not only did Yvonne and Gordon work together, but they socialized together, too. They were inseparable and Gordon would join the trips with the bowling team and became the "Bartender". Yvonne will always be forever missed by her family. She was their role model, the voice inside their heads and the glue that kept the family together. Although the Ekiss family mourns the loss of their mother, their father is now reunited with the love of his life and Yvonne is reunited with her oldest daughter, Karen. Yvonne is survived by her son, David Ekiss; her daughters, Mary (Darrell) Browning, and Barbara (Paul) Sullivan; sister-in-law, Margaret Bogardus; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Kerwin Heiland; and sister, Ronnie Barnfield. A service for Yvonne is being postponed until a later date. For updates on service information and to leave condolences to the Ekiss family, please visit www.kayspongerpg.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to your local Cancer Research Agency in honor of their sister, Karen.