Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Yvonne Koller

Yvonne Koller Obituary
Yvonne Koller, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born July 7, 1939 in Lima, Peru. Locally, she was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Port Charlotte.

Beloved wife of Thomas Koller, loving mother to James Koller and Olga Petrov, she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 4:00pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00pm at the funeral home, officiated by Jose Cruz.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
