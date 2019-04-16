|
|
Yvonne Koller, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born July 7, 1939 in Lima, Peru. Locally, she was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Port Charlotte.
Beloved wife of Thomas Koller, loving mother to James Koller and Olga Petrov, she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 4:00pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00pm at the funeral home, officiated by Jose Cruz.
Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.