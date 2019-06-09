Yvonne Oliver Haff , "Bonnie" ,90, died peacefully on May 31, 2019 at her summer location, Franklin, NC, and joined her Lord and Savior in eternal life.



Bonnie was born in Springfield, MA on Oct 15, 1928 to Percy Ernest Oliver and Edith Johnson Oliver. She graduated from Springfield Technical High School in 1946 and from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, MA in 1950 with a BS degree in Chemistry. She began her professional career with the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC. On June 8, 1951 she married the love of her life Robert Morton Haff "Bob" in Washington, DC.



This union resulted in four sons: Rodger Johnson Haff of Phoenix, AZ, Bruce Allen Haff also of Phoenix, AZ, Douglas Oliver Haff, deceased, and Peter Morton Haff of Whitney Point, NY. She had three grandchildren. Bonnie came from a large family having three brothers, all deceased: Robert Oliver, Ernest Oliver and John Oliver and four sisters: Phyllis Grigus, deceased, Gloria Willette of Chicopee, MA, Sandra Madamba also of Chicopee, MA and Karen Oliver of Westfield, MA. She had many nieces and nephews.



Bonnie and Bob were residents of Endwell, NY, for forty nine years and she was very active in community affairs. Having four sons, she joined the Boy Scouts of America and served in several unit and district positions. Bonnie reached the highest level of scout training which is theWood Badge. The local council recognized her commitment by giving her its highest award, the Silver Beaver in 1979. She was also active as a first responder in the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad for eleven years and was recognized by the squad naming her a Life Member in 1987.



Bonnie was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church of Endwell, NY and was ordained an Elder there. She was one of the founders of the Northminster Nursery School. When she and Bob moved to FL, she joined the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, FL. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of Union Veterans.



A celebration of life service will be conducted, at the convenience of the family, near her winter home of Punta Gorda, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials, in her name, to a .