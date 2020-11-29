1/1
Zachary Ian Hartman
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Zachary Ian Hartman, 29, Owner and operator of Hartman's Tree and Ground Maintenance, LLC. in Port Charlotte, Fla., went to be with his Dad. He was a bold, fearless, free spirit, whose personality, like his father's, was irresistible. His family is devastated by their enormous loss, but we are comforted knowing his struggle is over. When I was asked to write this, the thing that kept coming to mind was how much he reminded me of Larry. He lost his father at a young, influential age. Despite that fact, he was very much like him. His speech, mannerisms, "goofiness", and even his hat, were undeniable. If you ever saw what covered his heart, you'd know that even with all the love surrounding him here, this world was just never enough. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Hartman & Grandfather Lawrence Hartman. He is survived by his mother Michell Hartman, his brothers Lucas Aaron Hartman (wife Tamarica) & Kyle Chandler Hartman. Grandparents Steve and Thelma Epps, Anita Hartman, & David Hamlet. Special Aunt Melissa Hamlet (Tony Goins). Aunts and Uncles Cindy Collins (Tony), Shelle Maness (Larry), Cristy Davis (Craig), Michael Hamlet, Lance Epps (Chrissy), Clint Epps, & several close cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
