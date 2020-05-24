Zackary Carlson
ZACKARY AAREN CARLSON

Zackary Carlson, age 21, was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend who passed away in an accident on Friday, May 8, 2020, on his way to work. He was born July 27, 1998, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He resided in Hobe Sound, Okeechobee and currently lived in Arcadia, Fla., since 2017.

To those who knew Zack, even just the slightest, lost a shining light that brightened their lives. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on his four-wheel drive trucks. Zack was always smiling and happy.

Zack will be missed and loved every day by his Father, Timothy Carlson (Teresa) of Arcadia, Fla.; his mother, Kimberly Carlson of Okeechobee, Fla.; his sister, Chrystal Carlson and niece, Nataleigh Carlson both of Arcadia, Fla. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Royal Park Estates Community Park, Gator Trail, Arcadia. Fla. All are welcome to attend.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 24, 2020.
