Betty J. (Wilson), Salser, age 79, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late, Earl Hugh and Mildred Elaine (Smith) Wilson. Mrs. Salser was a graduate of Marshall University and taught school locally for several years at Brookville Local Schools.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Larry) Adams of Brookville, Lisa (John) Waterman of Coatesville, Pa., Jennifer (Christopher) Lightcap of Brookville; beloved grandchildren, Brittany Adams, Matthew Waterman, Nathan, Hailey, and Nicholas Lightcap, relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gail Lawrence Salser.

Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services.

Inurnment was at Arlington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookville Community Scholarship Fund (PO Box 353, Brookville, Ohio 45309) in memory of Gail and Betty Salser or to the .

The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood handled arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.