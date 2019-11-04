VANDALIA — Ernest Ray Gibson, Sr., age 78 of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Ray was a well- known Real Estate Broker for over 49 years in the Dayton area. He owned and operated Gibson Brokers & Associates from 1968-2007. Ray was a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge, F. & A.M. He enjoyed golfing, trips to Florida and spending time at Lake Cumberland and St. Mary's Lake. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Mary Jane (Furlong) Gibson, sons: Ray (Renee) Gibson Jr. of Englewood, Michael (Cynthia) Gibson of Vandalia, Steve (Paige) Gibson of Columbus, grandchildren: Summer, Chase, Millie, Edison, Deacon, brother: Harold (Patty) Gibson Jr. of WA, sisters: Gladys McDonald of FL, Mary Bell Gibson of Dayton, sister-in-law: Shirley Sneddon of Union, brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Penny Sipos of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold W. Gibson Sr. and Louda (Hammonds) Gibson. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com