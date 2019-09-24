Janet Joy (Reynolds) Hillard passed away in Largo, Fla., on Aug. 3, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Jim) Ort, of Seattle; her son, Rodney (Leigh Ann) Hillard of Germantown; grandchildren, Hailey, Gabrielle, Sydney, James and Jack; and special friend, John Williams of Largo, Fla.

Ms. Hillard retired from Brookville Schools after 26 years of service in the cafeteria. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, playing cards, thrift store shopping and was very involved in social activities in her retirement community in Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at Fairway Village in Largo, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the .