BROOKVILLE — Josephine Heider Beneke passed away peacefully at her home on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Brookville, Ohio on October 16,1929. She was surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Blanche Heider. Siblings-Clarence Bernheisel, Arlene Stoner, Meriam Murray, Mary Newbauer. Granddaughter-Michelle Showalter. Niece-Patty Banks, Nephew-Gary Murray.

Survived by loving husband Harold Beneke of 41 years. Her children Diana Kitchen, Jenny Showalter, Mike Derringer, Donna Prim, Mary Wynn. Grandchildren- David Kitchen, Patricia Kitchen, Eddie (Jackie) Prim, Chandra (Jeremy) Touchstone, Frances (Rick) Mosley, Joey (Danielle) Norris, Jeremy (Bree) Prim. 19 great grandchildren,1 great great granddaughter, Nephew- Wayne (Joann) Newbauer, Niece- Pam (Gary) Curliss, along with numerous great nieces and nephews, adopted children and family friends.

Josephine graduated from Brookville High School 1948. She retired from Rikes/Lazarus as a cook. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to tractor shows with longtime friends Ralph & Geri Ney. Josephine was Mother Advisor of Brookville Rainbow Girls and belonged to Brookville Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed participating with the Brookville Country Bell Homemakers Club.

Robert L Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens

3377 US Rt. 35 E. West Alexandria, Ohio 45381.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday July 8, 2019

Eastern Star service at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

