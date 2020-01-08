Robert Mattis, age 88, of Brookville, passed away in Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 following an extended battle with myasthenia gravis.

Mr. Mattis owned and operated Brookville Furniture Clinic, a local furniture restoration store, for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Mattis, Wilma Jane Mattis; step-mother, Maxine Mattis, and sister, Grace (Jack) Hammond.

Mr. Mattis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jerrilieu "Judy" Mattis; children, Wilma Pompili, Steve Mattis, Dave Mattis; grandchildren, Shawn(Kristin) Pompili, Nicholas Pompili, Coventry Pompili, Steven Mattis, Amber Mattis, Joshua (Michelle) Mattis, Stephanie Williamson, Justin Mattis; great-grandchildren, Kaelan Pompili, Mia Pompili, Carson Mattis, Olivia Kory, Madison Kory, Paige Kory, Johnny Williamson; brothers, John (Joyce) Mattis, Joe (Diana) Mattis; sister, Sally (Bob) Purvis, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services were held Jan. 11 at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the myasthenia gravis foundation (myasthenia.org).