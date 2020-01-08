Robert Mattis

Guest Book
  • - Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge Bachman
Service Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
(937)-833-2423
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Mattis, age 88, of Brookville, passed away in Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 following an extended battle with myasthenia gravis.

Mr. Mattis owned and operated Brookville Furniture Clinic, a local furniture restoration store, for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Mattis, Wilma Jane Mattis; step-mother, Maxine Mattis, and sister, Grace (Jack) Hammond.

Mr. Mattis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jerrilieu "Judy" Mattis; children, Wilma Pompili, Steve Mattis, Dave Mattis; grandchildren, Shawn(Kristin) Pompili, Nicholas Pompili, Coventry Pompili, Steven Mattis, Amber Mattis, Joshua (Michelle) Mattis, Stephanie Williamson, Justin Mattis; great-grandchildren, Kaelan Pompili, Mia Pompili, Carson Mattis, Olivia Kory, Madison Kory, Paige Kory, Johnny Williamson; brothers, John (Joyce) Mattis, Joe (Diana) Mattis; sister, Sally (Bob) Purvis, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services were held Jan. 11 at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the myasthenia gravis foundation (myasthenia.org).
Published in The Englewood Independent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.