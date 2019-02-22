Obituary Print Robert Wolfe | Visit Guest Book

BROOKVILLE — Wolfe, Robert Clayton, age 91 of Brookville, formerly of Harrison Township, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was the co-owner and operator of Allied Services Heating and Air Conditioning in Clayton for many years. He was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Northmont Rotary Club and a former treasurer for the Dayton Area Heating and Air Association (DAHA). Bob and his wife Bea were also ambassadors of the Special Wish Foundation. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes and was an Ohio State Horseshoe Pitching Champion. His biggest joy was being with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Beatrice "Bea" (Westfall) Wolfe, son and daughter-in-law: David and Robin Wolfe of Brookville, daughter and son-in-law: LeEllen and Rich Weller of Verona, grandchildren: Robby (Annie) Weller, Kerry (Morgan) Weller, Travis Weller, Nicole Leigh (Andy Kalies) Weller, David Mundy, great grandchildren: Ava, Oliver, Clayton, Adeline, Cole, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Raymond and Lucy Pearl (Layman) Wolfe, siblings: Melba Nay, Vera Dulin, Evelyn Koon, Paul Wolfe, Junior Wolfe and granddaughter: Pamela Sue Wolfe. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut St., Englewood) with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Funeral Home Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood , OH 45322

(937) 832-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Englewood Independent from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Englewood Independent Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close