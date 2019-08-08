UNION — Sheila Ann Shaffer of Union passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2019 after a long, brave fight with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held for her at The Willow Tree in Tipp City on Aug. 23, from 6 until 10 p.m.

She was born to the late True and Bertha (Grant) Stout.

She leaves behind her husband Dr. Robert Shaffer, her high school sweetheart. They were married for 47 years. Together they had a son Nathan Shaffer (wife Janine) of Branson, Mo. and daughter Jennifer Shank (husband Dr. Ryan) of Lewisburg. She had five grandchildren, who were her everything; Ethan, Cameron and Madison Shaffer, Avery and Zade Shank. She is survived by her twin brother Rick Stout; brother's Dale and Dan Stout; and her sister Pam Long. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother Jim Welch; and sister Reva Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a small donation to or your local animal shelter. Glickler Funeral Home handled the arrangements.